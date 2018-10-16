Luego de la caída de YouTube este martes a la noche, según reportaron usuarios alrededor del mundo que no podían acceder al sitio web para ver y compartir videos, las redes sociales estallaron con memes sobre el inusual incidente.

La interrupción comenzó alrededor de la 1:00 GMT y pareció ser mundial a medida que los usuarios expresaron en Twitter con humor, y a través de memes, su frustración con el hashtag #YouTubeDown.

Según estadísticas, YouTube es la segunda página con más visitas en internet.

 

