Mohammed came to the summit a pariah to some leaders – he was positioned at the far edge of the back row in the annual "family photo" with attending leaders Saturday, and leaders including Germany's Angela Merkel had let it be known before the summit that they would not see Mohammed in Argentina. The crown prince also holed up in the fortified Saudi Embassy away from the rest of the Saudi delegation after his arrival here, amid moves by Argentine prosecutors to investigate human rights complaints against him.