Lunes 13 de Diciembre de 2021
Entretenimiento

Golden Globes 2022: Quiénes son los nominados

El rapero estadounidense, Snoop Dogg, fue el encargado de anunciar los nomidados al galardón que se otrogará el próximo 9 de enero

13 de Diciembre de 2021
A view shows the Golden Globe statue before the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view shows the Golden Globe statue before the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Esta mañana fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Golden Globes 2022, que tendrán lugar el próximo 9 de enero. Desde Beverly Hills, California, la presidenta de la Hollywood Foreing Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoenne, y el rapero estadounidense, Snoop Dogg, fueron los encargados de anunciar los nomidados.

A continuación todas las categorías que se premiarán en la próxima 79ª edición de los Golden Globes y sus respectivos nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... BOOM!

Wet Side Story

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Keneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost daughter

Steven Spilberg, West Side Story

Denis Villenueve, Dune

MEJOR GUION

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Adan McKay, Don’t look up

Aaron Dorkin, Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Coldman, The lost daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

Mahershala Ali, Swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The tragedy of MacBeth

MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Peter Diklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Hopper Huffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos , In the heights

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Ben Affleck, The tender bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smith-McPhee, The power of the dog

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Caitíona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West side story

Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

MEJOR PELÍCULA HABLA NO INGLESA

Compartment No.6

Drive my car

The hand of god

A hero

Parallel mothers

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

Alexandre Desiplat , The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL PELÍCULA

“Be alive”, King Richard

“Dos orugitas”, Encanto

“Down to joy”, Belfast

“Here I am, singing my way home”, Respect

“No time to die”, No time to die

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

MEJOR SERIE TELEVISIVA MUSICAL O COMEDIA

The great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation dogs

Ted Lasso

MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMÁTICA

Lupin

The morning show

Pose

Squid game

Succession

MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Dopesick

Inpeachment: american crime story

Mare of Easttown

Maid

The underground railroad

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA

Uzo Aduba, In treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show

Christine Baranski, The good fight

Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale

Makayla J. Rodriguez, Pose

MEJOR ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The great

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikins, Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaretl Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The serpent

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA

Hanna Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN

Billy Crudup, The Mornig Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The mornng show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid game

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Annie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

