Golden Globes 2022: Quiénes son los nominados

Esta mañana fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Golden Globes 2022, que tendrán lugar el próximo 9 de enero. Desde Beverly Hills, California, la presidenta de la Hollywood Foreing Press Association (HFPA), Helen Hoenne, y el rapero estadounidense, Snoop Dogg, fueron los encargados de anunciar los nomidados.
A continuación todas las categorías que se premiarán en la próxima 79ª edición de los Golden Globes y sus respectivos nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Wet Side Story
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The power of the dog
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Keneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The lost daughter
Steven Spilberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
MEJOR GUION
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The power of the dog
Adan McKay, Don’t look up
Aaron Dorkin, Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Jessica Chastain, The eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Coldman, The lost daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
Mahershala Ali, Swan song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The tragedy of MacBeth
MEJOR ACTOR EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
Peter Diklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Hopper Huffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos , In the heights
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Ben Affleck, The tender bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smith-McPhee, The power of the dog
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Caitíona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West side story
Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
MEJOR PELÍCULA HABLA NO INGLESA
Compartment No.6
Drive my car
The hand of god
A hero
Parallel mothers
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
Alexandre Desiplat , The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The power of the dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL PELÍCULA
“Be alive”, King Richard
“Dos orugitas”, Encanto
“Down to joy”, Belfast
“Here I am, singing my way home”, Respect
“No time to die”, No time to die
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
MEJOR SERIE TELEVISIVA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
The great
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Reservation dogs
Ted Lasso
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN DRAMÁTICA
Lupin
The morning show
Pose
Squid game
Succession
MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Dopesick
Inpeachment: american crime story
Mare of Easttown
Maid
The underground railroad
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE TELEVISIVA DRAMÁTICA
Uzo Aduba, In treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Christine Baranski, The good fight
Elisabeth Moss, The handmaid’s tale
Makayla J. Rodriguez, Pose
MEJOR ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN EN SERIE CÓMICA O MUSICAL
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The great
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikins, Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaretl Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The serpent
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
Hanna Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN
Billy Crudup, The Mornig Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The mornng show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid game
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TELEVISIÓN
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Annie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
