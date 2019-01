View this post on Instagram

It was time… This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparisons with Disney Pixars biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story! In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullyingpro As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people Thank you! 🔍 @antibullyingpro #Happyhalloween #Antibullying