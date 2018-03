@piersmorgan ur interviews w/ Donald Trump & my ex-wife are pathetic! Think she’d find something new to discuss instead of rehashing old shit but I guess she has nothing else going on & needs attention 🤷🏻‍♂️

Signed,

“The abuser” (who she texts everyday & asks for me back)

— T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 6, 2018