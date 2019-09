Note to @NicolasMaduro: the new head of @WHAAsstSecty once weighed going into Chile to snatch the Pinochet-era general behind the murder of leftist activist in DC. Kozak is the rare diplomat who isn't afraid to use force for what US considers noble aims https://t.co/Ufsxk0bYB1 https://t.co/LGAQeBwore

— Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) September 12, 2019