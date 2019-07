View this post on Instagram

I couldn’t be here last summer. I was supposed to spend a lot of time with my mother, and my step mother. And i’m sorry that i couldn’t do that. So i photoshopped myself in pictures where i couldn’t be there. You guys have always been here for me, and i know you do the most for me even if i can’t see it. When i was at my worst, you were here for me. Even if not physically, you called me everyday. You tried to see me as much as you could. A lot of other kids didn’t have that, they always told me how lucky i was to have you. And i didn’t see that myself. But i’ve learned so much, and i appreciate you more now, than i ever have. You gave me a card, and you wrote so much that you had to write Love, Mom off the page lol. I really cried while reading it, and i read it a lot. It meant a lot to me that you would express yourself like that, because I’ve had such a hard time expressing how grateful i am for you. Thank you kaleigh for the same. Even though we aren’t related by blood, you’ve given me the kindness and the motherhood times two. You and I have been through similar things, you can relate to me and understand my actions. And you’ve been through a lot. I hope that I can make you as happy as you make me. You’re so important to me and i’m so glad you’re in my life. You’ve been such a wonderful mother to maddie, and i’m glad i have you and all of your kids. When i’m feeling down, i think of how special i am to have you all. I hope i can make you both proud of me. I’m doing my best for both of you, because i love you two. Even when i’m off at college, i’ll be with you all everyday of my life, even when i transfer lol. With 8 months of not being home, we’ve grown stronger than ever as a family. I love you guys so much and happy mother’s day