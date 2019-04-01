Pasajeros esperan por sus vuelos en el aeropuerto de Arlington, Virginia (Reuters)
Pasajeros esperan por sus vuelos en el aeropuerto de Arlington, Virginia (Reuters)

Al menos cinco aerolíneas sufren demoras este lunes en Estados Unidos por la caída masiva de un sistema, según confirmaron autoridades aeronáuticas.

La Administración Federal de Aviación indicó que el problema, que afecta a firmas como Southwest, Delta, United Airlines y Jet Blue, se originó en AeroData, un software usado para calcular el peso y el balance de los aviones.

Por ahora, no hay cálculos sobre la cantidad de vuelos afectados, aunque las quejas se multiplicaban en las redes sociales por parte de los pasajeros.

La semana pasada, varias empresas tuvieron problemas por una falla de Sabre, compañía usada para imprimir los tickets de equipaje y para la reserva de pasajes.

Noticia en desarrollo