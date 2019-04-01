Al menos cinco aerolíneas sufren demoras este lunes en Estados Unidos por la caída masiva de un sistema, según confirmaron autoridades aeronáuticas.
#Traveler Alert✈️: Several U.S. #airlines are experiencing computer issues this morning. Please contact your airline directly for flight information and updates. The #FAA does not cancel flights. #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/5x4U3f6ogu
— The FAA (@FAANews) April 1, 2019
La Administración Federal de Aviación indicó que el problema, que afecta a firmas como Southwest, Delta, United Airlines y Jet Blue, se originó en AeroData, un software usado para calcular el peso y el balance de los aviones.
Por ahora, no hay cálculos sobre la cantidad de vuelos afectados, aunque las quejas se multiplicaban en las redes sociales por parte de los pasajeros.
I completely apologize, we are currently experiencing a System-Wide Outage we are working diligently to get it back up and running. We do not have a specific time as yet. TMC
— Delta (@Delta) April 1, 2019
It appears that we are experiencing an outage that is impacting our ability to create release paperwork, Katie. We know this is frustrating, and we will get you in the air as quickly as possible. ^CM
— United Airlines (@united) April 1, 2019
We're working diligently to get this issue resolved, and your patience is greatly appreciated. Our Team in the airport will provide updates as new information becomes available. -Kayla
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 1, 2019
La semana pasada, varias empresas tuvieron problemas por una falla de Sabre, compañía usada para imprimir los tickets de equipaje y para la reserva de pasajes.
Noticia en desarrollo