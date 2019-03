Adm. Craig Faller at #Miami #NavyWeek w/message to #Venezuela military: "The power to end the suffering of your citizens & this nightmare of hunger & fear, the power to reclaim Venezuela's dignity: that power is in your hands. Remember your oath, & do the right thing." pic.twitter.com/IfEqDGgAzu

— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) March 26, 2019