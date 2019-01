View this post on Instagram

“Don’t try to be perfect to inspire others. Let others be inspired by your imperfections.” Unknown Elated to announce I will be walking again for @lesley_hampton this Thursday evening in Toronto. Lesley embodies this quote in casting her runways as well as her vivid messages in her collections. The Wolfpack is back, baby. @ceventsociety @tuxedosergio and @anavidesigns present @cespresents in support for @boostforkids Thursday October 18th at the King Edward Hotel, featuring @lesley_hampton SS19 ⚪️⚪️⚪️ The gala will also feature collections by @mikaeldofficial and @unttld_official with hosts @melissagrelo and @jessie_rae57 , our shoe sponsor @houseofhayla and many more amazing talents ! We also can’t wait to share all our beautiful diverse models with you! DM us for ticket link 🥂🥂 #fashion #Toronto #diversity #runway #representationmatters #diversityandinclusion #diversitymatters #inclusivefashion #eveningwear #accessibility #notaburden #allbodies #ss19 #lesleyhampton @tedbelton photo cropped from our SS19 lookbook to be released after the show on Oct18. Stay tuned Wolfpack ⚪️