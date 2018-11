Sad update:

We profiled 1st time voter Gracie Lou Phillips of Grand Prairie last night. She was determined to vote – despite transitioning into hospice care.

Her family has informed me Mrs. Gracie Lou passed away overnight.

May her story inspire others: https://t.co/s9lLyquShE pic.twitter.com/k8fXja5xkr

