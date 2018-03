In #lawschool I often wondered if I was fit to b in #lawjournal, #mootcourt bc not many ppl w/ my same background did. I always went for it bc even if I felt inadequate I thought I could add something of value. I hope to do the same w/ @StudentAidCommission. #undocumentedunafraid https://t.co/JpZOOhJfMU

— Lizbeth Mateo, Esq. (@LizbethMateo) March 15, 2018