(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 26, 2014 Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after being called for a technical foul in NBA play against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. - NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported, saying five people are confirmed dead in the incident. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)