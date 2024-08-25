Últimas NoticiasDeportesTecnologíaEntretenimientoTendenciasQué Puedo VerLeamosESPN Newsletters
Perú Deportes

Sporting Cristal vs UTC EN VIVO AHORA: minuto a minuto del choque por Torneo Clausura de la Liga 1 2024

Con los goles de Leandro Sosa y Santiago González, los ‘cerveceros’ superan al ‘gavilán del norte’ en el estadio Alberto Gallardo

Raúl Bazán Chocos

Por Raúl Bazán Chocos

Guardar

Nuevo

17:36 hsHoy

MIN 72: ¡GOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Santiago González anotó su segunda diana con un potente remate en el área de UTC tras un pase en corto de Martín Cauteruccio.

17:30 hsHoy

MIN 67: ¡GOOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Maxloren Castro, con un potente zurdazo tras un pase de Santiago González, estiró la ventaja en el Alberto Gallardo.

17:27 hsHoy

MIN 66: Cambio en Sporting Cristal: sale Pretell e ingresa Alarcón.

17:23 hsHoy

MIN 57: ¡GOOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Santiago González tuvo una excelente definición tras pase filtrado de Martín Cauteruccio. El VAR intervino por si había una falta o fuera de juego, pero lo terminó validando.

El extremo argentino convirtió tras un pase de Martín Cauteruccio y previa revisión del VAR. (Video: L1 MAX)
17:14 hsHoy

MIN 54: Tarjeta amarilla para Segura (UTC) por fuerte falta sobre Cazonatti (Cristal).

17:11 hsHoy

MIN 50: Pretell (Cristal) y Zubczuk (UTC) disputaron el balón y quedaron sentidos. Ambos lograron recuperarse.

17:08 hsHoy

MIN 47: ¡CAAAASI! Santiago Gonzáles se perdió el segundo de Cristal. Sacó un remate sin potencia tras un notable pase de Maxloren Castro.

17:05 hsHoy

¡ARRANCÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!

17:04 hsHoy

Cambio en UTC: sale Serrano e ingresa Cuero.

16:48 hsHoy

¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!

Temas Relacionados

Sporting CristalUTCLiga 1peru-deportes

Últimas noticias

MÁS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Un monto descomunal”: Jorge Macri reclamó otra vez a Nación la deuda con CABA por la coparticipación

“Un monto descomunal”: Jorge Macri reclamó otra vez a Nación la deuda con CABA por la coparticipación

Usa la cámara del computador en varias aplicaciones al mismo tiempo con Windows 11

Regina Pacini de Alvear será homenajeada con un concierto en el Teatro Hebraica

Google crea una inteligencia artificial capaz de diagnosticar a un paciente solo con la tos

A un argentino le perdieron el perro tras aterrizar en París y el hermano de Kate Middleton lo ayudó a encontrarlo

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Cómo fue la boda secreta de Keith Richards en Los Cabos y con Mick Jagger entre los invitados

Cómo fue la boda secreta de Keith Richards en Los Cabos y con Mick Jagger entre los invitados

La fiscalía alemana ordenó la detención del sirio que se adjudicó el atentado en Solingen y abrió una investigación por terrorismo

“Anaconda” regresará como comedia: Paul Rudd y Jack Black están cerca de protagonizar la película

El mítico club de los Beatles en Liverpool ahora ofrece habitaciones en Airbnb: cuánto cuesta la noche

Mark Wahlberg contó el episodio en el que su madre pensó que George Clooney estaba coqueteando con ella

DEPORTES

River Plate se enfrentará a Newell’s con el objetivo de volver a ganar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

River Plate se enfrentará a Newell’s con el objetivo de volver a ganar en la Liga Profesional, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Racing recibirá a Independiente en el clásico de Avellaneda, en vivo: hora, TV y formaciones

Histórico: Mondo Duplantis saltó 6.26 metros y quebró su propio récord mundial por décima vez

Aplastante triunfo de Lando Norris en el GP de Países Bajos: logró la máxima diferencia del año contra Verstappen y arde la Fórmula 1

Mario Kempes mostró su preocupación por el presente del club donde fue leyenda y exigió cambios: “Dé un paso al costado”