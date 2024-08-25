Sporting Cristal vs UTC EN VIVO AHORA: minuto a minuto del choque por Torneo Clausura de la Liga 1 2024

MIN 72: ¡GOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Santiago González anotó su segunda diana con un potente remate en el área de UTC tras un pase en corto de Martín Cauteruccio.
MIN 67: ¡GOOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Maxloren Castro, con un potente zurdazo tras un pase de Santiago González, estiró la ventaja en el Alberto Gallardo.
MIN 66: Cambio en Sporting Cristal: sale Pretell e ingresa Alarcón.
MIN 57: ¡GOOOOL DE SPORTING CRISTAL! Santiago González tuvo una excelente definición tras pase filtrado de Martín Cauteruccio. El VAR intervino por si había una falta o fuera de juego, pero lo terminó validando.
MIN 54: Tarjeta amarilla para Segura (UTC) por fuerte falta sobre Cazonatti (Cristal).
MIN 50: Pretell (Cristal) y Zubczuk (UTC) disputaron el balón y quedaron sentidos. Ambos lograron recuperarse.
MIN 47: ¡CAAAASI! Santiago Gonzáles se perdió el segundo de Cristal. Sacó un remate sin potencia tras un notable pase de Maxloren Castro.
¡ARRANCÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!
Cambio en UTC: sale Serrano e ingresa Cuero.
¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!