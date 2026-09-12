México

Transmitirán los Premios Emmy 2026: dónde y a qué hora de México se entregarán los galardones

Todo listo para la ceremonia que congratula a lo mejor de la televisión

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Otra edición de los Premios Emmy está a la vuelta de la esquina. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Archivo
FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Otra edición de los Premios Emmy está a la vuelta de la esquina. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Archivo
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La 78 edición de los Premios Emmy se llevará a cabo este lunes 14 de septiembre desde el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con transmisión en México a partir de las 17:00 horas del centro del país a través de TNT y HBO Max. La ceremonia principal de premiación iniciará a las 18:00 horas, tiempo del centro de México.

En Estados Unidos, la gala se transmitirá por NBC y estará disponible en la plataforma Peacock, con inicio programado para las 8:00 de la noche, hora del este. La transmisión tendrá una duración aproximada de tres horas, de acuerdo con el itinerario confirmado por la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias de la Televisión.

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Mariska Hargitay conducirá la ceremonia por primera vez

Una mujer con vestido rojo y collar sostiene dos estatuillas doradas frente a un panel con el nombre del evento
La actriz Mariska Hargitay sostiene dos galardones dorados durante la entrega de los Premios Emmy.

Mariska Hargitay, conocida por su papel en Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, debutará como conductora de los Premios Emmy en esta edición. Con esta designación, se convierte en la primera mujer en conducir la ceremonia en solitario en los últimos 15 años.

Hargitay también figura entre los nominados de esta edición, en la categoría de especial documental o no ficción, por su trabajo My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay. La producción estará a cargo de Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026

Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026: las series y actores finalistas en la gala más importante de la televisión (Composición: REUTERS/Apple/HBO)
Lista de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2026: las series y actores finalistas en la gala más importante de la televisión (Composición: REUTERS/Apple/HBO)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow’s Bay

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
  • Steve Carell, “Rooster” 
  • Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” 
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” 
  • Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Colman Domingo — The Four Seasons
  • Paul W. Downs — Hacks
  • Harrison Ford — Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
  • Michael Urie — Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Hacks obtuvo 24 nominaciones y domina la categoría de comedia televisiva (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Dale Dickey — Widow’s Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
  • Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
  • Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
  • Michelle Pfeiffer — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Megan Stalter — Hacks
  • Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

  • Michael J. Fox — Shrinking
  • Brett Goldstein — Shrinking
  • Hamish Linklater — Widow’s Bay
  • Christopher McDonald — Hacks
  • Rob Reiner — The Bear
  • Connor Storrie — Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

  • Leslie Bibb — Hacks
  • Jamie Lee Curtis — The Bear
  • Betty Gilpin — Widow’s Bay
  • Cherry Jones — Hacks
  • Laurie Metcalf — Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson — Hacks
  • Lauren Weedman — Hacks

Mejor serie dramática

  • “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
  • “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)
  • “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO Max)“Paradise” (Hulu)
  • “Paradise” (Hulu)
  • “The Pitt” (HBO Max)
  • “Pluribus” (Apple TV)
  • “Slow Horses” (Apple TV)
  • “Your Friends and Neighbors” (Apple TV)

Pluribus, protagonizada por Rhea Seehorn, logró 18 nominaciones en los Emmys 2026 (Captura de video)

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” 
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Patrick Ball — The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy — The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell — The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden — Slow Horses
  • Tom Pelphrey — Task
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga — Pluribus

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

  • Taylor Dearden — The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif — The Pitt
  • Allison Janney — The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson — Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra — Pluribus

Mejor actor invitado en una serie dramática

  • Colman Domingo — Euphoria
  • Ernest Harden Jr. — The Pitt
  • Jeff Hiller — Pluribus
  • Jeff Kober — The Pitt
  • Jonathan Pryce — Slow Horses
  • Bradley Whitford — The Diplomat

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie dramática

  • Brittany Allen — The Pitt
  • Tal Anderson — The Pitt
  • Tina Ivlev — The Pitt
  • Miriam Shor — Pluribus
  • Merritt Wever — The Gilded Age
  • Shailene Woodley — Paradise

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

  • “All Her Fault” (Peacock)
  • “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)
  • “Beef” (Netflix) 
  • “DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)
  • “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)

Bronca Temporada 2 lidera las nominaciones en miniseries: obtuvo 16 menciones (Captura de tráiler oficial)

Mejor película para televisión

  • Heads Of State
  • Miss You, Love You
  • People We Meet On Vacation
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión

  • Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
  • Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
  • Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión

  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
  • Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”  
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión

  • Jason Bateman — DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Gadd — Half Man
  • David Harbour — DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Jenkins — DTF St. Louis
  • Charles Melton — Beef
  • Nick Offerman — Death By Lightning

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antológica o película para televisión

  • Linda Cardellini — DTF St. Louis
  • Dakota Fanning — All Her Fault
  • Laurie Metcalf — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Joy Sunday — DTF St. Louis
  • Youn Yuh-jung — Beef
  • Constance Zimmer — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Mejor intérprete en una serie de comedia o drama de formato corto

  • Kim Estes — Big Law
  • Desi Lydic — The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
  • Randy Rainbow — The Randy Rainbow Show

Mejor programa de competencia de telerrealidad

  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Mejor presentador de un programa de telerrealidad o de competencia de telerrealidad

  • RuPaul Charles — RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Alan Cumming — The Traitors
  • Kristen Kish — Top Chef
  • Ariana Madix — Love Island USA
  • Jeff Probst — Survivor

Mejor presentador de un concurso televisivo

  • Steve Harvey — Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings — Jeopardy!
  • Colin Jost — Pop Culture Jeopardy!
  • Jimmy Kimmel — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
  • Martin Short — Match Game

Mejor programa animado

  • Bob’s Burgers — Grand Pre Pre Pre Opening
  • Rick And Morty — There’s Something About Morty
  • The Simpsons — Homer? A Cracker Bro?
  • Smiling Friends — Le Voyage Incroyable De Monsieur Grenouille
  • South Park — Sermon On The ‘Mount
  • Star Wars: Visions — Black

Mejor serie de variedades

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Mejor narrador

  • David Attenborough — A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
  • David Attenborough — Ocean With David Attenborough
  • Jodie Foster — Breakdown: 1975
  • Werner Herzog — Ghost Elephants
  • Octavia Spencer — Lost Women Of Alaska

Mejor especial de variedades (en vivo)

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 83rd Annual Golden Globes
  • 68th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards

El espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl también fue nominado en los Emmy 2026 REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mejor especial de variedades (pregrabado)

  • Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
  • The Muppet Show
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Mejor documental o especial de no ficción

  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Marty, Life Is Short
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay
  • Ocean With David Attenborough

Mejor serie documental o de no ficción

  • The American Revolution
  • Mr. Scorsese
  • Rafa
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning
  • The Yogurt Shop Murders

Mejor serie o especial de no ficción con presentador

  • The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize
  • Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
  • The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
  • Tucci In Italy

Temas Relacionados

EmmysPremios Emmy 2026mexico-noticiasmexico-entretenimiento

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