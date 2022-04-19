90 years of Fernando Botero: some events of the Museum of Antioquia and the Rosario to enhance his work

En la imagen, el artista colombiano Fernando Botero. EFE/Angelo Carconi/Archivo

This April 19 Fernando Botero celebrates 90 years of life. Yes, the same one who has painted portraits of fat people for much of his life celebrates his birth in Monaco together with his family and is preparing a new exhibition to share it with the world and his native country, where tributes were the order of the day in different regions.

Thousands of kilometers from his home is Colombia, a country that has exalted his work for decades in both Medellín and Bogotá and other cities; and this year, in different cultural settings, a special program was prepared to commemorate his birth and enhance the significance of his work in the history of Colombian art.

The Museum of Antioquia, the Universidad del Rosario and the Botero Museum will be the epicenters of the celebration for Botero's birthday, which will not only take place this Tuesday 19th, but will last for a week. And it is that exposing the full legacy of Medellin is almost as complex as imitating his style, so the tribute will also cover the digital plane.

The paintings of the Colombian will be taken on the social networks of the Banco de la República and the Museum of Antioquia; in addition, fans of his paintings will be able to attend an academic event during this Wednesday 20th on the importance of Botero for Colombian art called 'Explosive Piñatas', and the next day there will be a great celebration around the piñatas created by the artist, by Paulo Licona.

In addition, each of the spaces will discuss the qualities of Botero when it comes to originating each work, such as his unique handling of the volume, the sensuality of each stroke, the details and the marking of places appropriate to the Colombian idiosyncrasy: the traditional family, animals and activities such as bullfighting through the irony that they had their characters.

On Wednesday 20th, the seminar 'Botero 90 Years: Past and Future' will be held, which aims to understand social, political, artistic and economic transformations through the life of one of the greatest Colombian artists. The venue for the meeting will be the Luis Ángel Arango Library, Bogotá.

A breviary on the life of Fernando Botero

Born in Medellin on April 19, 1932, he is considered one of the most important artists in the history of Colombia, since much of his life has been dedicated to drawing, painting and sculpture. Over the decades, his name became not only a national reference, but many of his creations began to be exhibited in different galleries and museums around the world.

In addition, it is an emblem thanks to its philanthropy, reflected in the donation he made to Colombian art through the delivery of the collection that is currently part of the Botero Museum of the Banco de la República, located in downtown Bogotá. There are 123 works made by Botero between 1980 and 1990.

On one side of the site, there are also 85 exhibitions that were part of his private collection and which are now visited by thousands of people from Bogota and tourists from the rest of the country and the world, sharing space with major references such as Picasso, Lenoir, Beckmann and Monet, among others.

