Kim Jong-un Gave a Luxury Home to North Korea's Most Famous News Anchor

State media presenter Ri Chun Hi is one of North Korea's most famous voices after announcing the country's major events in recent decades — including nuclear and missile tests and the death of a leader — in a loud, thunderous voice full of emotion.

The female presenter who was nicknamed abroad as the “pink lady” because of her traditional and bright outfit was the subject of North Korean official media on Thursday after leader Kim Jong Un presented Ri with a luxury residence and asked her to continue to vigorously serve as the voice of her decisions.

Experts say Kim is trying to increase its support from North Korea's elites as the country faces the hardships of the pandemic and a diplomatic stalemate.

The North Korean leader explained to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), that the gift of the house was given due to the work done by the presenter and broadcaster for the party over the past 50 years. Kim also said she expects Ri to continue “as always, vigorously working in good health as befits a party spokeswoman.”

Kim recognized Ri in a newly built riverside terraced residential district that opened Wednesday in Pyongyang. KCNA said the homes in the district were presented to Ri and others who have provided distinguished service to the state.

En esta foto proporcionada por el gobierno de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un, segundo a la derecha, corta la cinta durante una ceremonia de inauguración del distrito residencial en terrazas junto al río Pothong en Pyongyang, Corea del Norte, el miércoles 13 de abril de 2022. (Agencia Central de Noticias de Corea/Servicio de Noticias de Corea vía AP)

This Friday is the 110th birthday of Kim's late grandfather and founder of the state, Kim Il Sung. It is North Korea's most important state anniversary, which has been successively governed by three generations of the Kim family since its founding in 1948. The new housing area is where Kim Il Sung's official residence was located until the 1970s.

“By giving homes to those who have been faithful to him, Kim Jong Un would like to further strengthen his internal unit,” said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst at the Korea National Strategy Research Institute based in Seoul. “Ri Chun Hi is a clear example of such people, as she heavily propagated her nuclear and missile tests and served as a kind of speaker for him.”

KCNA said Kim visited Ri's house with her on Wednesday and took precautions to prevent her from suffering any inconvenience “while going up and down the stairs.”

Ri, who is about 79 years old, said she felt that her new house was like a hotel and that all her family members “stayed up all night crying with deep gratitude for the party's benevolence,” according to KCNA.

Ri joined state television in the early 1970s, when the country was still ruled by Kim Il Sung, and has gradually become the face of the country's propaganda-driven news broadcasts.

Imagen de archivo de Ri Chun Hi. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV/File Photo

His close ties with Kim were shown during a military parade last year when he saw the troops march from a raised terrace right next to Kim, put his hand on his shoulder and whispered to him in a moment. At another event, she was the first person to exchange a handshake with Kim before taking her arm and posing for a group photo.

Moon, the analyst, said that Ri receives treatment at the cabinet member level at home, looks healthy and is expected to continue to handle key television commercials for at least the next few years.

Ri's passionate and effusive style has sometimes generated laughs in other countries. In 2011, a Taiwanese television station apologized after one of its news readers imitated Ri's tone when it announced the death of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

Since he inherited power after his father's death, Kim Jong Un, 38, has ruled North Korea with absolute authority. But he is facing one of the most difficult times of his government after the coronavirus pandemic shocked an economy that was already in a desperate situation due to mismanagement and sanctions imposed by the United States. Analysts say the recent missile tests were meant to advance their weapons and pressure the United States and its rivals for diplomatic concessions.

(with information from AP)

