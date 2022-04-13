Influencer and real estate expert: she is Christian Nodal's alleged new girlfriend

After three days before the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship in Mexico, Christian Nodal announced that his media romance with Belinda ended, with whom he was even already engaged in marriage, the Mexican regional singer has been resuming his life and his professional projects, such as the Forajido Tour which has already led to different national and international scenarios.

A few days after announcing the end of the relationship, the “Mariacheño” style singer erased the tattoos that he made in the middle of his engagement with the Sapito interpreter, so he covered the word “Beli” that he had depicted next to his ear, turning it into four symbols of the universal poker deck.

In addition, the performer of De los besos i gave you transformed the huge tattoo of Belinda's gaze that was depicted on her chest into a skull with a plume, a design that has not yet been revealed by the composer, but was uncovered by the tattoo artist who made the cover-up for her.

For her part, the Mexican nationalized Spanish singer would have also had the initials “CN” covered that looked inside the small heart that she has tattooed on one of her ankles, as noted during her promotional tour to talk about the upcoming series Bienvenidos a Eden.

With the tattoos removed, it would be clear that the singers definitively closed the chapter of the romance and left their thousands of fans without the hope of their longed for reconciliation.

After Christian Nodal was caught a few weeks ago in a restaurant in Los Angeles, United States, with a blonde girl of Colombian origin, named Mariana Ríos, who supposedly met at a party, versions began to circulate that the one born in Caborca, Sonora, would be ready to start a new romantic relationship and for this he would have chosen the model and creator of erotic content.

But now, upon his arrival in Villahermosa, Tabasco, where he arrived by private jet to perform on his tour on April 11, the 23-year-old singer was accompanied by a woman, with whom he was very smiling, with a relaxed attitude and very close.

The images of her arrival in the city of Tabasco were captured red-handed and that was enough for Internet users to immediately reveal the identity of the young woman, of whom she drew attention that she has abundant black hair, contrary to the recent conquests of Nodal, Mariana and Belinda, who are blondes.

This is Aurora Cárdenas, who has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram, which makes her an influencer in the digital world. But that of content creator on Instagram, where she shares multiple images showing off her beauty and taste for fashion, is not the most important facet of the young woman, because according to her publications, she is a well-known person in the world of real estate and real estate.

Aurora holds Master certifications in global sales and diplomas specializing in real estate and sales strategies, as well as recognition from some companies because it has been one of the best sellers in consecutive years.

Nodal's alleged new conquest is CEO of the company I Did it For You and he has more than 10 years of experience in the real estate sector, so there is speculation that the successful composer met her when he wanted to acquire some property and that's where the rapprochement would have arisen.

At the moment, the young woman has not published any message that confirms or denies her relationship with the interpreter of Botella after bottle, who has preferred not to talk about her romantic life either.

