“It's advantageous”: Aida Morales caught MasterChef teammate cheating and didn't stay silent

In the most recent episode of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia, a couples challenge tested the communication and motor skills of the competitors; however, at the end of chapter 28 Aida Morales made a claim to her fellow players and pointed out several of them to be “dishonest”, as she saw them breach one of the rules of the game.

A new cycle started on the show after Maria T left and a 'mystery box' challenge brought the competitors closer together and delivered two immunity pins. In this test, the main ingredients were beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas, but the difficulty of the case was the use of a straitjacket by the couples, one of the members had to 'lend' his arms to the partner to cook.

The rules of the game - in addition to making creative dishes in which the grain that touched them stood out - were simple, whoever was left in the back had to use their arms to cook, but could not taste the food; while those left in the front could not use their hands, they were only there to taste the food.

When the challenge was over and the winning couple was already on the balcony, Aída Morales stopped the farewell to make a claim. “I want to say something,” said the actress before everyone left, “I want to call on all the teammates to the flag that we have carried this celebrity group and that is to play well, play honest, play without cheating.”

Aco Perez and Tatán Mejia on MasterChef. RCN Channel

What Morales was referring to was the rule that one of the classmates could not use his hands, as she saw one of the celebrities sticking her hands out from under the garment and using them to plate in the last seconds. “If that is smart for some, at least for me it's cheating and it's advantageous, it's not cool because this is fun here,” said the actress.

For his part, the athlete Tatán Mejia acknowledged being the contestant who had cheated. Although the actress did not mention it, the motorcyclist accepted that “Aida was talking to me, she is absolutely right, I put my hands under it a couple of times”.

Video screenshot Canal RCN

In the program they showed that the cameras managed to capture Mejia using his hands, despite the fact that the rules of the game had expressly indicated that he could not do it if he was ahead of his teammate, in this case Aco Pérez, who also acknowledged that he allowed his partner to do this dishonest act.

For their part, several of the colleagues supported Aida Morales, including his partner Cristina Campuzano. Aida Bossa said she thought it was right and fair that her colleague did that collective scolding, while Isabella Santiago confessed that she was also going to make the call and thanked that it was Morales who highlighted the situation.

At the end of the challenge, all the couples managed to finish their preparations, but surprisingly the chefs only called three duos: Estiwar G and Carlos Báez; Tostao and Chicho; Corozo and Isabella. After the juries tasted the dishes, they decided to give immunity to the comedian and the member of ChocQuibTown.

KEEP READING: