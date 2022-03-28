Rescuer dog Nalah died; this was her heroic interventions in the 2017 earthquake

“She was an exceptional life companion, noble, loyal, affectionate, intelligent. As a working dog she had an extraordinary ability to locate and mark victims, she was a K9 born and dedicated to her work. He left on March 24, 2022,” wrote his owner, Janette, on social media.

Nalah was born on May 17, 2011, but was immediately adopted by her family. She was not part of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) like her fellow rescue dogs. KA-9 was Janette Ficachi's mascot.

Of course, not everyone can be part of various disasters, because in the case of Nalah, for example, she began training since she was 8 months old as a search dog for the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squadron (ERUM) of the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC). Its preparation lasted approximately two years.

Throughout his career, he located a total of 17 people, including 12 of those found in various landslides caused by the September 19, 2017 earthquake in Mexico City.

His main work was carried out in the textile factory of Chimalpopoca and Simon Bolivar, Colonia Obrera. They were the first to arrive, and their first rescue was from three women with whom they made verbal contact.

After retiring, her owner made her available for emotional rescue in shelters in Mexico City, but she has to her credit a large list of rescues that include the explosion in the Pemex building, among others.

Nalah was part of various tributes to canine pairs and volunteers who participated in the rescue work of the earthquake of September 7 and 19 PHOTO: MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Through his social networks, the version of his last rescue as a member of the heroic corps of canines who participated in the work of the 2017 earthquake, in Mexico City, along with others such as the famous Frida, Evil and Eco, was disseminated through his social networks.

That intervention was carried out in the collapse of Prol. Petén and Eje 7, where they encountered a fire that made rescue maneuvers excessively difficult, even causing poisoning in the dog, so it was necessary to evacuate.

“Nalah got intoxicated, I wanted to get her out and she didn't want to, she pulled me and tried to go down to an area where I had found a trail, I let her go, there she faked and hurt her paw”, they wrote on Facebook where they posted every step of her heroic life.

In that place, the rescue corps were looking for a family that, they suspected, was nearby. Upon hearing this, Nalah's pair revealed that it was a safe area, so starting with the trail that the dog sniffed was a good idea, and indeed, they found them there.

Rescuer dog Nalah died, who rescued 17 people throughout her career (Photo: Facebook/@K9Nalah)

Nalah was attended by a mobile unit of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and as soon as she reached the iron, she collapsed in front of everyone. Despite believing that it would come to an end, the vets did an excellent job.

“I thought I would lose my partner, I have rarely felt that fear and that despair, they told me to allow them to help her and they took me out of the unit, I couldn't be more grateful to them for the attention they gave her that day,” they published.

Through social networks, organizations, institutions and users sent messages of support for their manager, after her death was announced almost 11 years old.

