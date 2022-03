Una mujer usa un tapabocas en una calle del centro de Cali (Colombia). EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr./Archivo

The Ministry of Health reported, this Sunday, March 27, 2022, 352 new cases of covid-19 in Colombia. In the last 24 hours, 25,522 tests were processed, of which 9,803 are PCR and 15,719 are antigens.