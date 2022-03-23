Rating Colombia Tuesday, March 22: 'Arelys Henao: song not to cry' prevails over other productions

'Arelys Henao: I sing to not cry', by Caracol Televisión, repeats the story of Friday, March 18: it is again in the top 10 place in the rating. This time, the biovela about the popular music singer scored 12.11, above Friday's tune, which was 10.98. It is worth remembering that, this Monday, March 21, 2022 was a holiday.

Needless to say, the biographical production has been present on screen for barely two months, since its release date dates back to January 11th.

Regarding the second place in this list of the top ten most relevant productions, mention should be made of 'Desafío The Box' (2022), also by Caracol Televisión. The score of the reality sports competition was 11.38. This reality program is also part of Caracol's premieres for this 2022, since last March 8 was when it started airing.

'Caracol News', in its delivery at 7:00pm, is third with 10.51 points. Subsequently, the repetition of 'New Rich, New Poor' came fourth, this time with a score of 9.42. It is worth remembering that this soap opera, by Caracol, dates back to 2007.

Now, Canal RCN makes its first appearance on the list on behalf of 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia (2022), whose date selected on the calendar for its premiere was February 21. The gastronomic reality show is fifth with 7.93 points. As for the episode presented this Tuesday, March 22, the Colombian audience saw the development of a new elimination: Jair Romero (actor) is the one who now happens to have his name reflected in the list of eliminated celebrities.

Celebrities eliminated so far in 'MasterChef Celebrity Colombia' (2022): Luis Eduardo Arango (actor), Martín Karpan (Argentine actor), Lady Noriega (actress and singer), Jair Romero (actor).

Celebrities who left the show: Alexandra Montoya (impersonator and comedian).

Another replay plays on the list, in this case 'Vecinos', by Caracol Televisión. The soap opera finished in number six on account of a score of 6.98. And, 'Caracol News', now in its 12:30pm delivery, is seventh with 6.17 points.

The replay of 'Pure Sangre', from Canal RCN, is eighth with a score of 6.06. It is worth remembering that, the soap opera did not appear on the list on Friday, March 18, 2022. The original release date for this story is 2007.

'Noticias Caracol' is once again present in the Top 10, now with its 11:30pm broadcast, which is ninth with a score of 5.62. 'Kizim', as on Friday 18 March, is in tenth place with 5.21 points. This story is a Turkish series that is watched by Caracol Televisión.

Rating Colombia Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Photo: Twitter

