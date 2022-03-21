A former Minister from Áñez is charged with the halt of a urea plant

La Paz, 21 Mar The Bolivian Prosecutor's Office reported on Monday that it filed a formal charge against former Minister of Hydrocarbons Víctor Hugo Zamora, of the transitional management of Jeanine Áñez, for an alleged economic damage of about $8.6 million due to the halt of operations of a state urea plant. In addition to Zamora, former president of the state-owned Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscal Bolivianos (YPFB) Erland Soliz and four former officials of that company were also indicted, said the director of the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Corruption, Tax, Customs and the Legitimation of Illicit Profits, Aldrin Barrientos. “The Public Prosecutor's Office issued the indictment duly supported by 11 testimonial evidence and 73 documentary evidence required and sequestered from the institutions involved,” Barrientos said, quoted in a press release issued by the Attorney General's Office. The Prosecutor's Office now awaits the “indication of the initiation of the trial by the judicial authority,” he added. The six former officials are accused of the alleged crimes of “breach of duties and uneconomic conduct”, so the Public Prosecutor's Office requests eight years of imprisonment for them “plus any increase determined by aggravating circumstances,” the statement said. Zamora was declared a “rebel”, as it is unknown where he is since Luis Arce assumed the presidency of the country in November 2020. In 2017, Bolivia launched the petrochemical plant in question in the central area of the Tropic of Cochabamba with a daily production capacity of 2,100 tons of urea and 1,200 tons of ammonia. The plant was stopped for 22 months due to the social and political crisis of 2019 and the pandemic in 2020, which caused an economic damage of some 450 million dollars, according to the Arce Government, although the Prosecutor's Office speaks of 8.6 million dollars. At the time, the Transitional Government of Áñez denounced that “armed” groups caused damage and damage to public offices such as this factory and a gas pipeline, among others, during the 2019 conflicts. Industry operations finally resumed in September 2021. Urea is a fertilizer made from natural gas that allows the growth of agricultural crops such as rice, corn, wheat, sugar cane, potatoes, as well as fruits and vegetables. CHIEF gb/ysm/jrh