By date 6 Deportivo Español and Victoriano Arenas will face each other

A game with a lot of adrenaline is expected, in which none of the teams will want to give up three points, motivated by the two victories won last day.

Deportivo Español defeated Claypole 2-1 in their previous match. In the last 4 games played he won in 1 match, he was a loser in 1 chance and equalized in 2 games.

Victoriano Arenas comes from a 2-0 win over Central Córdoba (R). In the last few dates he won 1 win, 2 losses and 1 draw.

Dep. Español and V. Arenas will meet tomorrow at 15:30 (Argentina time). The match corresponding to the date 6 of Argentina - Primera C Season 2022 will be played at the Municipal Dr. Olegario Henríquez stadium.

The last 4 times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The home team accumulated 1 victories, while the visit added 1. In 2 matches they finished evenly on the scoreboard.

Alejandro Porticella was appointed to control the match.

Deportivo Español and Victoriano Arenas Schedule, depending on country



Argentina: 3:30pm

Colombia, Mexico EST and Peru: 1:30 pm Mexico CST and Nicaragua: 12:30pm

Mexico MST and Mexico PST: 11:30pm

Venezuela: 14:30pm

