What to do if the TikTok account was sanctioned and no longer has the same views

There are many users who have posted videos on TikTok, but they no longer have the same likes as before. If this happens, they may have been victims of 'shadowban'. It is a way for the social network to control the content that is uploaded more quickly. If this has happened, Infobae brings the process to eliminate this type of sanction on TikTok.

Usually, this happens when you try to upload a video that violates the rules of use of the application. Therefore, the best way to fix this problem is to simply delete the videos that they think might have taken you there.

You can also wait a few days for the shadowban to end. But it should also be noted that sometimes it seems that the user has been banned, and that is just a problem with the application. Therefore, you are suggested to clear the cache, even uninstall the application and reinstall it after a while.

What is shadowban and how it affects users on TikTok

Of course, before looking for a solution, it's important to know what a shadowban is and how it affects a TikTok account. It's a form of social media ban that isn't probably not well known, so it's an unpredictable inconvenience.

But shadowban does not prevent the full functioning of an account. It does not allow published videos to be viewed, but it is possible to continue uploading them. That is, when creating a publication, nothing unusual will be noticed. But once the videos are published, you will find that no one can access them.

In fact, there are very small accounts that can be banned without realizing it, since it is something that is only noticeable by the number of visits. Although it should also be borne in mind that every time one of the videos does not achieve the expected success, it will mean that it is banned.

If you often have a high number of views on your videos and suddenly you see them drop to 10, 20 or 30 views, it is likely that the user is hidden from their followers and even other tiktokers.

Shadowban en TikTok. (photo: WillCodex)

How long does a ban, or shadowban normally last on TikTok

TikTok has not yet commented on these types of bans. Therefore, it cannot be said exactly how long the TikTok shadowban lasts. The information you have comes from users who have had it, and the times don't always coincide.

Some people have this type of ban, and it only lasts a few hours; while others have not been able to publish videos or receive the expected views for weeks.

This is really frustrating for users, because going for weeks without any of their posts being seen can dramatically reduce their number of followers. Therefore, learning how to remove shadowban on TikTok is important in case you encounter this issue.

ARCHIVE - The TikTok application on a smart phone. The platform created in China, which is extremely questioned by those who defend data protection, already has nearly 800 million users. Photo: Jens Kalaene/ZB/DPA

How to remove the shadowban on TikTok

However, there is a trick to be able to remove the shadowban from a TikTok account. Before using it, you need to download the latest version of this video platform, so you have to go to the Play Store or App Store to update it.

1. After the previous step, enter the TikTok profile and click on the three horizontal lines icon.

2. Two options will be displayed, select 'Settings and Privacy'.

3. Find the 'Privacy' section and then activate 'Private Account'.

4. Leaving one account private for at least two weeks. Once that period ends, you must disable that option and verify that you no longer have a shadowban.

How is the previous step done? In a week, you have to upload a video with a black background and white text with the following message: I am trying this method to see if TikTok removes the shadowban from my account. If I come out in your For you, leave me a message please.

It is likely that the first and second videos will not get many views; however, the third, comments, likes and views will already be appreciated, which will confirm that the TikTok account is no longer subject to this sanction.

