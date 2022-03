Laferrere took the three points this Sunday at the Deportivo Laferrere stadium. The local scored the only goal of the match in 12 minutes of the second half, through Marcos Roseti.

Lucas Brumer was responsible for supervising the order of the game during the match.

On the next day Laferrere will face Sp. Italiano, while Alem will play at home against Puerto Nuevo.

Note and image source: DataFactory