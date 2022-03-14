Tie for one between Deportivo Maipú and Instituto

D. Maipú and La Gloria did not differ in their match for the 5th date, held this Sunday at the Estadio Cruzado stadium.

The local team started winning with Damián De Hoyos' goal in the 80th minute of the complementary stage, while through Joaquín Molina the visitor equalized the match a few minutes later.

Deportivo Maipu missed two penalties in the course of the match. Santiago González shot him into goal but the goalkeeper showed off and avoided the discount in the 43rd minute of the second half and Bruno Nasta threw him out of the goal in the 50th minute of the second half.

The figure of the meeting was Joaquín Molina. Instituto's steering wheel stood out against Deportivo Maipú as he scored 1 goal.

Another key player at the Estadio Cruzado stadium was Damián De Hoyos. The Deportivo Maipu striker converted 1 goal.

It was a one-card match, in the 40th minute, of the first half Ezequiel Parnisari received a direct red card and was kicked out of the match.

The coach of D. Maipú, Juan Manuel Sara, arranged a 3-5-2 formation in the field with Juan Pablo Cozzoni in the goal; Santiago Moyano, Alejandro Cabral and Guillermo Ferracuti on the defensive line; Lucas Faggioli, Fausto Montero, Leonel Pierce, Santiago González and Nicolás del Priore in the middle; and Bruno Nasta and Álvaro Veliez in the middle attack.

For their part, those led by Lucas Bovaglio stood with a 4-3-3 strategy with Jorge Carranza under the three suits; Sebastián Corda, Ezequiel Parnisari, Fernando Alarcón and Ramiro Arias in defense; Gabriel Graciani, Roberto Bochi and Joaquín Arzura in the middle of the court; and Santiago Rodríguez, Nicolás Mazzola and Manuel Liendo in the front.

The referee appointed for the match was Rodrigo Rivero.

D. Maipú will visit Agropecuario Argentino on the next day, while La Gloria will host Quilmes at the Juan Domingo Perón stadium.

The venue is in ninth place with 9 points and 2 wins, while the visitor reached 9 units and placed tenth in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory