Stadio Ciro Vigorito crowd have to settle for a goal-less draw between Benevento and Roma

Benevento were held to 0-0 draw by Roma down on Sunday at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Benevento wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Bologna. Roma were coming off the back of a 3-0 win against Udinese. After today's result, Benevento are in 15th place, with 25 points from 23 matches, while Roma sit in 3rd, with 44 points from 23.

For Benevento Luca Caldirola, Roberto Insigne, Gabriele Moncini and Andres Tello came on for Nicolas Viola, Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula and Perparim Hetemaj, and Roma brought on Edin Dzeko, Juan Jesus, Pedro and Stephan El Shaarawy for Jordan Veretout, Federico Fazio, Rick Karsdorp and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The referee booked five players. Pasquale Schiattarella, Kamil Glik and Lorenzo Montipo from Benevento saw yellow cards and Kamil Glik (2 yellow cards) sent off with a red, as well as for Roma Federico Fazio received yellows.

Benevento will next travel to Napoli, while Roma will face AC Milan at home.