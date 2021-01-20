Trump to Depart With Airbase Send-Off Before Biden Inaugural

Members of the National Guard outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19.

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will depart the White House a final time as president on Wednesday, skipping Joe Biden’s inauguration and instead throwing a military-style send-off for himself before he leaves for his Florida resort.

Following the event at Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, Trump will fly to Palm Beach, Florida, where he plans to take up residence at his Mar-a-lago resort. He will become the first U.S. president since the 19th century to skip his successor’s swearing-in ceremony.

Trump’s departure marks the end of one of the most divisive and chaotic presidencies in modern U.S. history. His term hit its nadir on Jan. 6, when the outgoing president incited a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a failed but deadly attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying his electoral defeat.

He leaves Washington in a state of military lockdown, with roughly 25,000 National Guard troops deployed across the city to protect against further attacks on the government. Tall fencing surrounds the White House and Capitol; roads and bridges have been barricaded to curtail access to the National Mall.

The White House had difficulty finding guests to attend the farewell ceremony for Trump, who alienated allies and staff with unusual speed and frequency throughout his tenure. Some key figures in his administration and partners on Capitol Hill -- including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy -- declined the invitation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The White House has made some curious choices for its invitation list. Several former Trump aides who became outspoken critics of the president received invitations, including financier Anthony Scaramucci, who was briefly the White House communications director in 2017, but by 2019 was publicly advocating for Trump’s impeachment.

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former National Security Advisor John Bolton and his deputy, Charlie Kupperman, were also invited. None of them will attend.

While some fell out with Trump over policy matters, others have distanced themselves from him since the violent insurrection two weeks ago that left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The episode resulted in Trump’s impeachment, making him the first president to be impeached twice. The Senate is expected to begin his trial after he is out of office.

Just two days after the riot, Trump announced his decision not to attend Biden’s inauguration. Authorities are concerned about more violence, resulting in an unprecedented security perimeter complete with high fencing and military vehicles around the heart of the nation’s capital.

At the same time, Trump leaves the nation reeling from a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed roughly 400,000 people in the U.S. and crushed the economy. While the emergence of vaccines could bring down infection rates, the nation is still suffering from the economic cost of pandemic-related shutdowns.