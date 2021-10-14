Key Tokyo 2020 take-aways to be discussed at SportAccord’s Virtual IF Forum on 5 November 2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – SportAccord has confirmed that a fully virtual International Federation (IF) Forum will take place on 5 November 2021, providing a timely opportunity to discuss the key lessons from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event will give International Sport Federations (IFs) the chance to exchange ideas about best practices, as well as discuss opportunities and challenges in the wake of the Games under the theme, ‘Tokyo 2020 – Learnings and Take-Aways for the Future’.

The invitation-only virtual gathering will take place over half a day, from 09:00 to 12:45 CET, with the programme content driven by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

Each of the sessions will be followed by a dedicated 15-minute Q&A slot, giving IFs from the different umbrella sports organisations the opportunity to ask questions and participate in this valuable knowledge-sharing exercise.

The Virtual IF Forum will feature presentations from the IOC Sports Department on Tokyo 2020 Learnings and the IOC Medical and Scientific Department on Medical Take-Aways from the Games. The programme will also include case studies from two International Sport Federations.

“This is an excellent opportunity for International Sport Federations to hear from the International Olympic Committee and to come together to reflect on Tokyo 2020 whilst exploring key lessons for the future,” said the President of SportAccord and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), Dr. Raffaele Chiulli, who will provide the welcome address at the virtual IF Forum.

The invitation-only Virtual IF Forum 2021 will bring together more than 300 leaders from over 125 IFs, plus other virtual delegates and speakers. The IF Forum will take place just over six months before the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 reunites the global sports movement, allowing the industry’s leading figures and stakeholders to gather in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

