Los Juegos Mundiales de 2022 se centran en una nueva generación de deportes sin perder de vista la pandemia

Dos latinoamericanas de éxito, cruciales para determinar el futuro olímpico de la halterofilia

La ex atleta Ximena Restrepo y la ex basquetbolista Damaris Young son dos de las tres expertas independientes que contribuyeron a las reformas inéditas de la Federación Internacional de Halterofilia.

PODCAST: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games enter homestretch amid outstanding performances from the athletes

Twelve-time Paralympics medalist and NBC Sports commentator Chris Waddell joins ATR’s Brian Pinelli to discuss the WeThe15 movement, reasons behind the spectacular athletic performances, Oksana Masters and Jessica Long as role models, a heated shot put controversy and what to expect over the closing days in Tokyo

Paris 2024: We invite the world to watch the Paralympic handover celebration

Etienne Thobois, CEO of Paris 2024: “There is always this something extra that grabs you by the heart at the Paralympic Games. It’s thrilling and inspiring for every sports fan; and it stays in your soul.”

Upcoming Sport Integrity Week announces new speakers, media partners – Conferences & Conventions

Also: 2022 International Sports Convention releases further event details; LawAccord 2022 unveils theme and keynote speakers

Cape Verde sprinter Keula Pereira Semedo says ‘yes’ to marriage proposal by her guide on the track

Manuel Vaz da Veiga took his opportunity with the whole world watching to go down on one knee and propose to his partner in one of the most heartwarming moments at Tokyo 2020.