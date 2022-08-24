FITEQ suspends fees and initiates prize money reform in pursuit of further growth

Gregory Engelbrecht of Aruba and Al Barilan Shahul Hameed of Malaysia play teqball at the Teqball World Championships in Budapest, Hungary December 6, 2019. Picture taken December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Ease of entry has become a point of focus for international sports federations in recent months, with many looking to institute policies that facilitate greater growth at the youth, regional, and international level. Teqball became the latest international federation to adopt such policies earlier this week.

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) approved sweeping changes to the allocation of prize money at sanctioned events, while suspending the monetary commitment required to maintain membership in the federation.

Athletes are set to be one of the major beneficiaries of the move, as they will now receive all the prize money distributed at sanctioned events.

In the past, prize money was distributed between athletes, clubs, and national federations. It’s unclear how the new distribution of prize money will affect the operation of clubs and national federations.

However, national federations will also receive a notable reprieve under the changes initiated by the FITEQ Executive Board.

Natalia Guitler of Brazil plays teqball at the Teqball World Championships in Budapest, Hungary December 6, 2019. Picture taken December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tamas Kaszas

Membership fees for both athletes and national federations will be waived for an indefinite period starting on September 1. A review of the policy will take place no earlier than December 31, 2022.

Monthly payments initiated after the suspension of fees will be rejected, with those on yearly payments set to be refunded for the duration of the suspension.

The change in financial policies was reportedly taken in regards to “further supporting the development of teqball and para teqball,” according to an announcement by FITEQ.

The announcement also noted, “support [of] the sport’s rapid development,” as further reasoning behind the changes.

Members of the FITEQ Executive Board have yet to comment publicly on the changes. It’s unclear what impact the financial decisions will have on the activities of the federation.