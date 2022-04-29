Leandro Larrosa named IOC’s new Director of Digital Engagement and Marketing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has named Leandro Larrosa as their new Director of Digital Engagement and Marketing, beginning in May.

Larrosa will join the senior IOC leadership team, and will play a key role in the moving forward the Olympic Agenda 2020+5, along with collaborating his team in Lausanne, Switzerland with the Olympic Channel Services team in Madrid, not to mention all other IOC departments.

“I am very proud to be the first Argentinian director,” Larrosa told exclusively to Around the Rings. “I’m excited to collaborate and implement the digital strategy aligned with the innovative vision President Bach has for the future of the Olympic Movement.”

The Olympic Movement is something Larrosa is very familiar with having overseen the organization of the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires in 2013 as CEO of the Organizing Committee. He was also the Director of Buenos Aires’ successful bid for the Youth Olympic Games in 2018 and the CEO of the Buenos Aires 2018 Organizing Committee. The 2018 Youth Olympic Games were the most digitally consumed, and also featured the first opening ceremony to be open to the public in a city center.

“His knowledge of communications and brands, combined with the role he played in the successful delivery of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, provide a valuable asset to the IOC’s Digital Strategy and the entire Olympic Movement,” said IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper.

In addition to his work with the IOC, Larrosa served as General Director of Institutional Images and a political advisor to the Argentinian Vice-President. He was also Director of Communications and Technology for Buenos Aires, and started his own consultancy firm, The Delivery Partner, in Madrid.

Larrosa will begin his new position with the IOC next month, and he is eager to lead the IOC forward.

“We have the challenge, together with the Olympic Channel and the rest of the stakeholders to develop a new digital business model for the IOC,” he told Around the Rings.

“I’m proud to be in a position to continue implementing the Digital Strategy as part of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.”







