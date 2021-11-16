Biden and Xi Jinping hold virtual summit but Beijing Olympics not discussed

A screen displays a CCTV state media news broadcast showing U.S. President Joe Biden during a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual summit Monday. The world leaders talked for over three-and-a-half hours, but the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympics were not discussed according to official reports.

There was speculation last week Xi would use the meeting as an opportunity to invite Biden to the Winter Olympics next February, but as of now, no invitation has been extended.

The U.S. State Department would not comment on the prospect of Biden receiving an invite or if he would accept and attend the Games.

Many human rights groups, U.S. lawmakers and others have called for the United States to boycott the Games, but that is very unlikely to happen as it would unfairly punish American athletes.

China denies any human rights abuses occurring in their country, and rejects all foreign criticism of their human rights policies as “illegitimate.”

Despite the length of the summit and the friendly, yet serious tone, tensions between the world’s two largest economies remain at critical levels.

Una pantalla muestra al presidente chino, Xi Jinping, asistiendo a una reunión virtual con el presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, a través de una videoconferencia, en un restaurante de Pekín, China, 16 de noviembre de 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Officials dismissed any notion the summit was held to ease tensions between the countries, and despite the anticipation of it, no major breakthroughs took place.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the Tokyo Games this past summer. Like Tokyo, no foreign spectators will be allowed to attend the Beijing Games due to strict COVID-19 protocols. Chinese residents will be able to attend the Games which begin February 4.