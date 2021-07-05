AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Finance-focused InvestAccord to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation at SportAccord 2021 in Ekaterinburg - Press Release for Immediate Release

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – SportAccord has announced that InvestAccord, a new conference dedicated to exploring financial issues and investment opportunities, challenges and best practice strategies in sport, will launch at the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2021.

The new conference concept at SportAccord 2021 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, will take place on the morning of Thursday, 11 November 2021 at the IEC Ekaterinburg-Expo and will feature expert speakers, timely topics and pitches from the sports industry’s most exciting technology start-ups.

The conference will be geared towards investors, as well as International Sport Federations, sport organisations, promoters and properties that are interested in exploring new revenue streams, investment sources and how sport and business can work together.

InvestAccord will feature panel sessions and presentations focusing on topics like esports, investing in sports technology and the sports investment landscape. A panel of investors, asset managers and experts will also be on hand to provide insightful feedback following quickfire five-minute pitches from ambitious start-ups in areas such as ‘HealthTech’, ‘SmartTech’, blockchain and NFTs, social media and big data, and augmented reality.

InvestAccord will sit alongside SportAccord’s other established conference streams, offering delegates clear signposts to specific areas of interest during a busy week of meetings and networking opportunities in Ekaterinburg, from 7-12 November 2021.

“Dividing our conference programme into sector-specific streams in recent years has proved to be a hugely successful step, and the launch of InvestAccord is a natural extension of that strategy,” SportAccord President Dr. Raffaele Chiulli says. “Given the importance of financial matters encountered by International Sport Federations, it is the right time to launch a dedicated conference programme that will focus on this vital aspect of life in the sports industry.”

The annual World Sport & Business Summit is a six-day event attended by leaders of the global sports community. As the only global sports industry event attended by all International Sport Federations and their stakeholders, SportAccord also brings together organising committees, hosting cities and regions, governments and administrations, rights-holders, agencies and athletes, as well as top-level experts and organisations from the sports media, technology, investment, medical and legal sectors.

Registration is open for the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2021 in Ekaterinburg, the 19th edition of SportAccord’s flagship annual event. Organisations interested in becoming an official partner or exhibitor can contact SportAccord to discuss these investment opportunities by emailing sales@sportaccord.sport, with SportAccord also offering an interactive exhibition floorplan and 3-D flyover of the SportAccord 2021 exhibition space.

You can follow SportAccord’s portfolio of events via Twitter @sportaccord or keep up-to-date via LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, VK, and Instagram.

SportAccord

SportAccord brings together international sports federations and organisations involved in the business of sport. The annual World Sport & Business Summit is a six-day event attended by leaders of the global sports community. It engages international sports federations, athletes, industry, rights holders, organising committees, cities, government, agencies, media, technology, legal teams, medical professionals, inventors, and subject matter experts – represented at the highest levels.

SportAccord is the only global sports business event attended by all the international sports federations and their stakeholders, who host their Annual General Assemblies during SportAccord.

These stakeholders include: ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations), AIOWF (Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations), ARISF (Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations), AIMS (Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport), GAISF (Global Association of International Sports Federations) and Associate Members.

In addition, SportAccord receives the full support of the International Olympic Committee.

