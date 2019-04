This is totally ridiculous.

I have never once worn a bulletproof vest at the border, nor has CBP ever asked me to — even while on a chase with Border Patrol to apprehend migrants in remote Arizona desert in the middle of the night.

Because. The. Border. Is. Not. A. War. Zone. https://t.co/Q1V95e7N5x

— Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) April 4, 2019