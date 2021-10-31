Xbox Live Gold: estos son los juegos gratis para noviembre de 2021

25/03/2021 Xbox Live Gold. Xbox ha iniciado las pruebas que permitirán a los usuarios de juegos multijugador 'online' gratuitos acceder a ellos sin tener que contar con una suscripción de pago a Live Gold, un anuncio que ya hizo a finales de enero y que ahora empieza a implementar. POLITICA INVESTIGACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍA XBOX

Llegó el 31 de octubre y Halloween es un buen momento para las ofertas. Xbox lanzó una serie de promociones para que puedas encontrar una gran cantidad de juegos a precios increíbles. Estas ofertas semanales a través de Microsoft Store permiten a todos los usuarios con una suscripción activa a Xbox Live Gold o Xbox Game Pass Ultimate disfrutar de ofertas adicionales además de los descuentos generales. Por ello, se recomienda a todo aquel interesado a que eche un vistazo a la lista completa de descuentos que Xbox trae para el mes de noviembre.

Gracias a las ofertas con Gold y Featured, podemos encontrar increíbles descuentos en títulos como Control Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa o Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, entre otros interesantes juegos para Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S y PC, además de contenido adicional como Season Pass o DLC.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection tiene descuento en la tienda de Microsoft para Xbox. (foto: Epic Games Store)

Ofertas juegos Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S

Assetto Corsa

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Incluye:

– Borderlands 2

– Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Chivalry 2 Special Edition

Control Ultimate Edition

Incluye:

– Control

– Control: Ultimate Edition

– The Foundation

– AWE

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Incluye:

– FIFA 22

Glass Masquerade Double Pack

Incluye:

– Glass Masquerade

– Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle

Incluye:

– Gnomes Garden 2

– Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles

– Gnomes Garden

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle

MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle

Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle

Incluye:

– NBA 2K22

Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition

Incluye:

– Overcooked! 2

– Carnival of Chaos

– Night of the Hangry Horde

– Surf ‘n’ Turf

– Campfire Cook Off

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

SnowRunner

Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack

Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition

Incluye:

– Tennis World Tour 2

– Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition

#SinucaAttack

Aery – Broken Memories

Aery – Calm Mind

Aery – Sky Castle

AeternoBlade II

Atlas

Black Legend

Boiling Bolt

Bunny Parking

Cake Bash

Call of Cthulhu

Chivalry 2

Clea 15%

Crazy Strike Bowling EX

Crystal Ortha

Demon’s Tier+

Die for Valhalla!

Etherborn

Guards

Haunted Halloween ‘86

Headspun

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Indivisible

Infinite – Beyond the Mind

Jeopardy! PlayShow

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment

Memories of Mars

MLB® The Show™ 21 Xbox™ One Standard Edition

MLB® The Show™ 21 Xbox™ Series X|S Standard Edition

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2

MotoGP 17

MXGP Pro

Nerf Legends

Obey Me

Omensight

Othercide

Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition

PGA TOUR 2K21

Pity Pit

Pixel Gladiator

R.B.I. Baseball 21

Red Death

Rip Them Off

ScourgeBringer

Shadows of Kurgansk

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Shing!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

SiNKR 2

Super Dungeon Bros

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

The Surge 2

Toro

Train Station Simulator

Transcripted

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD

Unruly Heroes

Unto The End

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

XCOM 2

Yasai Ninja

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Xbox tiene descuentos en sus juegos por el mes de noviembre. (foto: Xbox)

Ofertas DLC y Expansiones juegos Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One

Ace Combat 7 tiene descuento en la tienda oficial de Microsoft para Xbox. (foto: Xbox)

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor

Dead by Daylight: – Hour of the Witch Chapter

Journey to the Savage Planet: – Hot Garbage DLC

Indivisible: – Razmi Challenges

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle

Incluye:

– Byzantium & Gaul Pack

– Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack

– Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack

– Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm

– Maya & Gran Colombia Pack

– Portugal Pack

– Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack

– Babylon Pack

– Ethiopia Pack 35% €32.49

SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass

SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass

The Sims™ 4: – Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle

The Sims™ 4: – City Living

The Sims™ 4: – Cottage Living Expansion Pack

The Sims™ 4: – Discover University

The Sims™ 4: – Dream Home Decorator Game Pack

The Sims™ 4: – Eco Lifestyle

The Sims™ 4: – Get Famous

The Sims™ 4: – Get to Work

The Sims™ 4: – Get Together

The Sims™ 4: – Island Living

The Sims™ 4: – Snowy Escape Expansion Pack

The Surge 2: – The Kraken Expansion

XCOM® 2: – War of the Chosen

Sims Get Together se encuentra en descuento con un 50% en la tienda de Microsoft para Xbox. (foto: Microsoft)

