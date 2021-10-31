Xbox Live Gold: estos son los juegos gratis para noviembre de 2021

Llegó el 31 de octubre y Halloween es un buen momento para las ofertas. Xbox lanzó una serie de promociones para que puedas encontrar una gran cantidad de juegos a precios increíbles. Estas ofertas semanales a través de Microsoft Store permiten a todos los usuarios con una suscripción activa a Xbox Live Gold o Xbox Game Pass Ultimate disfrutar de ofertas adicionales además de los descuentos generales. Por ello, se recomienda a todo aquel interesado a que eche un vistazo a la lista completa de descuentos que Xbox trae para el mes de noviembre.
Gracias a las ofertas con Gold y Featured, podemos encontrar increíbles descuentos en títulos como Control Ultimate Edition, Assetto Corsa o Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, entre otros interesantes juegos para Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S y PC, además de contenido adicional como Season Pass o DLC.
Ofertas juegos Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S
Assetto Corsa
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Incluye:
– Borderlands 2
– Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Chivalry 2 Special Edition
Control Ultimate Edition
Incluye:
– Control
– Control: Ultimate Edition
– The Foundation
– AWE
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
Incluye:
– FIFA 22
Glass Masquerade Double Pack
Incluye:
– Glass Masquerade
– Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle
Incluye:
– Gnomes Garden 2
– Gnomes Garden 3: The Thief of Castles
– Gnomes Garden
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition
MLB® The Show™ 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
MLB® The Show™ 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
Incluye:
– NBA 2K22
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe
Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition
Incluye:
– Overcooked! 2
– Carnival of Chaos
– Night of the Hangry Horde
– Surf ‘n’ Turf
– Campfire Cook Off
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
SnowRunner
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack
Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
Incluye:
– Tennis World Tour 2
– Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
#SinucaAttack
Aery – Broken Memories
Aery – Calm Mind
Aery – Sky Castle
AeternoBlade II
Atlas
Black Legend
Boiling Bolt
Bunny Parking
Cake Bash
Call of Cthulhu
Chivalry 2
Clea 15%
Crazy Strike Bowling EX
Crystal Ortha
Demon’s Tier+
Die for Valhalla!
Etherborn
Guards
Haunted Halloween ‘86
Headspun
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Indivisible
Infinite – Beyond the Mind
Jeopardy! PlayShow
Journey to the Savage Planet
Judgment
Memories of Mars
MLB® The Show™ 21 Xbox™ One Standard Edition
MLB® The Show™ 21 Xbox™ Series X|S Standard Edition
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
MotoGP 17
MXGP Pro
Nerf Legends
Obey Me
Omensight
Othercide
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition
PGA TOUR 2K21
Pity Pit
Pixel Gladiator
R.B.I. Baseball 21
Red Death
Rip Them Off
ScourgeBringer
Shadows of Kurgansk
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
Shing!
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
SiNKR 2
Super Dungeon Bros
Tennis World Tour 2
Terraria
The Surge 2
Toro
Train Station Simulator
Transcripted
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
Unruly Heroes
Unto The End
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
XCOM 2
Yasai Ninja
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
Ofertas DLC y Expansiones juegos Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan
ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor
Dead by Daylight: – Hour of the Witch Chapter
Journey to the Savage Planet: – Hot Garbage DLC
Indivisible: – Razmi Challenges
Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
Incluye:
– Byzantium & Gaul Pack
– Nubia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Vietnam & Kublai Khan Pack
– Rise and Fall / Gathering Storm
– Maya & Gran Colombia Pack
– Portugal Pack
– Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack
– Babylon Pack
– Ethiopia Pack 35% €32.49
SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
The Sims™ 4: – Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
The Sims™ 4: – City Living
The Sims™ 4: – Cottage Living Expansion Pack
The Sims™ 4: – Discover University
The Sims™ 4: – Dream Home Decorator Game Pack
The Sims™ 4: – Eco Lifestyle
The Sims™ 4: – Get Famous
The Sims™ 4: – Get to Work
The Sims™ 4: – Get Together
The Sims™ 4: – Island Living
The Sims™ 4: – Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
The Surge 2: – The Kraken Expansion
XCOM® 2: – War of the Chosen
