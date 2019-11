View this post on Instagram

I would like everyone to know this image from today’s @nypost article was NOT Photoshopped. After getting many questions about how I look so youthful at 85, I attribute it to @wexlerdermatology (the famous Dr. Pat Wexler) and I recommend their creams twice a day. I’ll spill more beauty secrets during @mylifeonadietplay! 📷credit: Annie Wermiel/NY Post