We have 45 million things to be thankful for and they are all thanks to you! We’re jumping for joy because in 2018 we welcomed a historic 45 million passengers to MIA. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Bf5sexVI5K #GrowingGlobalGateway pic.twitter.com/qmagW5acsv

— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 24, 2019