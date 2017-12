We’re saddened by the loss of retired astronaut Bruce McCandless II. Most known for being the 1st human to free-float on a shuttle spacewalk, he also served as the Apollo 11 moonwalkers’ link to mission control and helped launch @NASAHubble: https://t.co/myyOm101DR pic.twitter.com/jZeGvWzOxW

— NASA (@NASA) December 22, 2017