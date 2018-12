View this post on Instagram

Today marks my 5th T-anniversary 💉. Before I made my decision to start medically transitioning, I was going to finish out my career as a female athlete. But I realized I couldn’t keep up the lie anymore. So I gambled my love (aka boxing) and stepped into my truth. I’ve paid for this decision. Losing people I thought were family, shaving off years of my athletic career, being stalled by licensing, struggling to get opponents… but I’ll always be able to say with ZERO regrets I’ve lived my life by my own fucking terms. So cheers to me, for the man I’ve become and continue to grow into 🍻