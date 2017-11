It's that time of year! Who's tryna take ya girl dove hunting this weekend? 🐦🌾 I can cook a mean dove popper.. 🤗 ps •• I have some VERY exciting things in the works for you guys! I'll be dropping an announcement towards the end of this month so stay tuned 👀🎥🌲🏞 #dovehunting #girlswhohunt #tistheseason

A post shared by HEIDI V HOBACK (@lilredheidihood) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:57am PDT