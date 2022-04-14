12 years after the attack on Salvador Cabañas, there is a new chapter in the case

The arrest of Francisco José N, alias el Contador, by elements of the Attorney General's Office, has made the case of Salvador Cabañas adds one more chapter. The detainee is directly related to the attack that the former Aguilas de América footballer suffered in 2010 when he was shot in the head by firearm.

With the main person responsible for the events in prison, José Jorge Balderas Garza or simply the JJ is serving a 20-year sentence in the system Mexican penitentiary after almost fatally assaulting the former striker and star of the Paraguayan national team. The Contador is accused (among other crimes such as drug trafficking) of being an accomplice of Balderas Garza in the events that happened in the Bar Bar more than a decade ago.

The early morning on January 25, 2010, a spooky one was unveiled for national and international football. Salvador Cabañas, at the time one of America's figures in Liga MX and Paraguay in South America, was shot in the head. The event shocked the country because of the seriousness of the events.

After 5:00 a.m. and after having an argument with JJ in the bathrooms of the Bar Bar establishment, the businessman drew a firearm and fired it against the then footballer. Local employees notified the authorities, and Chava was rushed from the emergency room to a hospital in southern Mexico City.

The first few hours the diagnosis remained reserved, but as the days went by, it was revealed that Cabañas's state of health was delicate but stable. At the same time, with the picture increasingly clear regarding their survival, doctors still did not know what the consequences would be.

After a long recovery process, in addition to the miracle of surviving a shot in the head, Cabañas was confirmed as having not had any particularly serious consequences on his health. More than a decade after the attack, Chava has almost normal physical and mental abilities.

In an interview with Infobae about two years ago, the former footballer gives credit for what he experienced to the Jesus Christ, of whom he is a faithful believer. He claims that during the week he was in a coma, he was able to visit heaven, but that he was returned to Earth to continue his life and help more people.

“I was walking among the clouds. I remember going into a garden and walking around. In the last part, I came across Jesus Christ. He touched my forehead with one of his fingers where I was shot. He lowered his hand to touch my left shoulder and said to me: 'You have a long way to be here. Return to Earth to help those most in need because of the power that I will grant you. ' He gave me another chance and realized it wasn't my time. After spending a week in a coma, I woke up in the hospital safe and sound,” he narrated for this media.

In the latest public statements known to Chava, Chava reiterated that he did not have any kind of negative feelings towards his aggressor or his accomplice. When his football career was at the highest point in terms of level, he was abruptly and definitively interrupted by what happened at the Bar Bar.

“Inside, I'm very good, I'm at peace, they gave me another chance. I have never regretted anything because I am always supporting the people they need, to get ahead, and staying alive is what matters to me,” he said.

