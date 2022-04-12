Video: “Will this be legal?” , Yeferson Cossio upset with company that promotes tour to see his house

Yeferson Cossio is one of the influencers that generates the most admiration among his followers on social networks, because the actions he carries out with different foundations that promote the care of animals that are abandoned in the streets, make him a difference with other content creators. However, he has also spoken of the discomfort caused by media and unscrupulous people using his name to profit, as he recently mentioned on his social networks when he observed that tourism companies that make tours of the Guatapé reservoir make a presence in front of his home.

“That's legal... there's a pu$% & tour company that brings people by boat to look at my house, is that chimbada even legal?” , the influencer questioned himself in his' InstaStories' while showing how the boat approached the small pier he has in his luxurious mansion.

The reactions to the content shared by the entertainment portal 'Rechismes' about what was disseminated by the paisa soon went viral. In a short time he has already reached nearly 250,000 views and more than 8,700 likes with comments from users who have criticized his words because he doesn't own the dam.

“The people who go on those tours won't even know who he is”; “He's already going too big”; “even those from Hollywood don't complain and that is a real tour”; “Of course, in fact, I have done the tour several times and they show the house of James Rodriguez, Pablo Escobar, among others”; “but if they are just passing by, they are not entering the place”;” now he thinks he owns the dam”, among others.

You may be interested in: “They are waiting for the situation to worsen”: flood victims in Puerto Wilches

Here is the full content of Yeferson Cossio :

The influencer expressed his disagreement on his Instagram account

After having starred in one of the most media breakups about a month ago, due to some videos that leaked of a possible union between Yeferson Cossio and Aida Victoria Merlano, followers began to speculate on a reconciliation of the country with Jenn Muriel.

It all happened after the couple took distance and pages of gossip began to capture them enjoying the beaches of the Dominican Republic and Cancun. Another event in which they were seen together was at the launch of their beer brand in which the influencer also accompanied him.

Well, the rumors came to an end when it came to an end, through a video that Muriel shared in her 'InstaStories', replicated by a gossip page, a passionate kiss enlivened by the song 'All of Me' by John Legend.

Netizens did not miss the opportunity to remind him of the impasse and the rumors of an alleged relationship with the daughter of former congressman Merlano, in which they made strong comments against the influencer and his reconciliation.

Here is the video of the reconciliation :

The couple sealed their return with a kiss by candlelight and with a song by John Legend in the background

“When he kissed with the Merlano he was also very swallowed for sure”, “when did they end?” , “literal, what a clown, I would not play like that with a relationship of years”, “they never left alone was' show '”, “so much nonsense for nothing”, “if they return my ex and I why not”, are some of the comments that are read in the publication.

KEEP READING: