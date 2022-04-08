Elite on Netflix: how to watch the full episodes of all seasons

With the absence of popular actors, such as Dana Paola and Ester Expósito, the hit series Elite arrived on the Netflix platform with its fifth season, which introduces us to new members of Las Encinas. Although history will take a radical turn to give way to these faces, it is more than clear that wildness and secrets will unite everyone in the new production timeline.

Who are the actors who will continue the story? They are the ones who accepted the call to keep their characters alive: Omar (Omar Ayuso), Samuel (Itzán Escamilla), Rebeka (Claudia Salas), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Philippe (Pol Granch), Mencia (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz) and Patrick (Manu Ríos).

SOBRE ELITE 5

After Phillipe's catastrophic New Year's Eve party and Guzman's escape, the secret of Armando's death puts the nascent love between Samuel and Ari at risk. On the other hand, Rebeca began a journey to motivate her self-discovery, Omar does everything possible to recover from the separation with Ander.

Added to this is the appearance of Bilal, who will hinder his relationship with Samuel. Phillipe's confession of abuse, Patrick's uncontrollable attacks of anger, Benjamin's desire for revenge, a gift that Armando gave to Mencia and that hides a secret that could destroy 'the benjamines', a pact of silence between 'Samu' and Rebeca that will quickly break and bring the worst consequences, is the summary of the list of unfortunate events that will be tried to explain in this new season that is available on Netflix.

ELITE: EPISODES AND SEAS

This original production of the streaming platform is divided into five parts, in addition, short stories were added that show parallel stories of some characters, although not all are part of the cast for season five.

Season 1 (8 episodes)

Season 2 (8 episodes)

Season 3 (8 episodes)

Season 4 (8 episodes)

Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (3 parts)

Short Stories: Samuel Omar (3 parts)

Short Stories: Patrick (3 parts)

Short Stories: Ander Omar Alexis (3 parts)

Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (3 parts)

Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (3 parts)

Short stories: Carla Samuel (3 parts)

"Élite" imágenes de la quinta temporada MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX | MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX

Season 5 (8 episodes)

1. I killed him

2. Anything goes

3. Tie me up

4. The body

5. Please tell the truth

6. You can't buy my love

7. toxic

8. Your side of the world and mine

IN HOW MANY DAYS CAN I WATCH THE WHOLE SERIES?

Taking into account the recent premiere of Elite 5, fans of series who like to watch several productions at the same time, can be ordered as follows. In order not to lose the thread of the story, and if they plan to watch one episode per day, you can complete all seasons in just two months.

Of course, if you have free time to dedicate yourself to watching this Netflix production, you can achieve it in less time. It is even recorded that there are fans who have finished watching complete series with more than 3 seasons in just two days.

Lucrecia (Foto: Twitter@PersonagTransei)

WHAT HAPPENED TO DANA PAOLA?

If we talk about presences that bring together the essence of the series, it is inevitable not to mention Lucrecia, a role played by Mexican actress Dana Paola. Although many expected to see her develop this character in depth, the singer made a decision to give value to other aspects of her artistic career.

In an interview for the program “El hormiguero”, the performer commented: “As everything started to progress, I said: 'I think for the first time I have to give my music a chance. I started writing good songs, although I had a hard time accepting that they were good, that I needed to stay in music. Until I understood what I was capable of and we could begin to see what it was like that way, so I had to say 'no' to Elite 4″.

And yes, it has fulfilled its mission, as it has remained active in the music industry, releasing new songs and taking its voice to new territories.