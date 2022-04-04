Prosecutor's Office dismantled network that planned to market more than 400 bottles of adulterated liquor at the Barranquilla Carnival

Five days after the end of the Barranquilla Carnival, the Attorney General's Office revealed that during the festival it seized more than 400 bottles of adulterated liquor. Authorities say they identified a criminal network that intended to market the material in Barranquilla and its metropolitan area.

Authorities detailed that the search and search procedures were carried out in buildings in the San Salvador, Las Nieves and San Roque neighborhoods, south of Barranquilla. During the proceedings, four persons identified as Monica Toscano Quintero, Carlos Andrés Hernandez Martínez, Enoc Elias Martínez Acosta and Gerardo Naranjo were captured.

Among the material seized, the 454 bottles of liquor were of different types: counterfeit whisky, brandy and gin. In addition, they found 1,200 caps, 815 empty glass bottles, 650 stamps, 605 labels and 4 plastic containers.

It was stated that because of the material found and having captured them in flagrante, the four captured were charged with the offenses of food corruption. In addition, for the usurpation of industrial property rights and the rights of plant breeders, unlawful exercise of monopolistic activity of renting discretion, circulation and use of official effect or counterfeit stamp.

The authorities say that none of the people accepted charges, so they will now have to stand trial. While this is happening, the alleged criminals were transferred to El Buen Pastor and El Bosque jail, since the Ninth Municipal Criminal Judge with duties of safeguards control accepted the request of the Prosecutor's Office and sheltered them with an insurance measure.

The authorities emphasize the importance of stopping the marketing of this adulterated liquor because hundreds of locals and tourists may have been affected. It should be noted that, according to preliminary data from the Barranquilla Tourist Information System, more than 490,000 national and international visitors were registered to the city during the Carnival season. This represented a 25% increase in this indicator compared to 2020.

In addition, the general public of the Carnival is 3,000,000 spectators. These people enjoyed an agenda of more than 130 events, including parades, fairs, exhibitions, seasonal events and the transmission of knowledge.

With regard to the financial reactivation of its makers, the authorities assured that the Barranquilla Carnival was the opportunity for more than 53,000 people to boost their economy. 30,000 of them, makers, artists, artisans, musicians, dancers, costumes, trainers and producers were reactivated thanks to the Carnival agenda and the different operator-led projects. In addition, another 23,000 people from industries related to the party were indirectly benefited.

Among the artists and makers benefited, the economic impact on more than 16,500 dancers and 3,800 musicians is highlighted, and at least 144 orchestras and musical groups were hired during the days of the festival.

