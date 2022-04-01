Chalino Sánchez: Investigation of the murder is still open, but it was booked for five more years

Almost 30 years after the assassination of Rosalino Sanchez Felix, better known in the corrido world as Chalino Sánchez, the Sinaloa State Attorney General's Office (FGE) revealed that the investigations are continuing, but reserved the case as a “secret” for the next few years.

According to a document issued by the local authority, at the request of the Twitter account Archivero (which seeks to declassify documents “hidden” so far, the investigation into this homicide) and safeguarded in file 133/92/AP, the process is in a “Reserve” state, waiting for an agent of the Public Prosecutor's Office add new data.

It was detailed that, in accordance with the provisions of the Law on State Transparency, in Article 162, the information of the case was classified in this way because it would put the investigation at risk, more details are given, because it has not been given “carpetazo”.

It also followed what was described in Article 20 of the Constitution and Article 22 of the General Law on Victims, which establish as rights of victims or offended persons, the protection of their identity and other data.

Now, with this decision of the Sinaloa Prosecutor's Office, the murder of Chalino and all the information surrounding it, will remain hidden from the population, who continue to listen to his music despite his short career.

He was barely gaining fame in 1992 when he was killed in Sinaloa (Photo: Twitter @RedPinacate)

Perhaps in 2027, 35 years after his departure, the authorities will have the interest of revealing more data or, perhaps, reopening the case in order to clarify it. The possibility is distant, due to the FGE's response, but not impossible. Perhaps the King of the Corrido will grant one more surprise.

Born on August 30, 1960 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, to a family of few resources, Rosalino Sánchez Felix did not know that several legends would haunt him for the rest of his life, but the most important one was the one he created with his music.

Very young, in the 1970s, he had to migrate illegally to the United States. Some have said he was on the run from a crime he committed by murdering his younger sister's sexual abuser with a firearm.

So far it's a story that hasn't been clarified, but Chalino's story continued in Inglewood, where he lived with an aunt of his. Established, he began the job search, but he did not achieve anything big, until, next to his brother Armando, they started selling drugs like “Coyotes”.

Hours before his death, Chalino was threatened (Photo: screenshot/YouTube)

However, the murder of Armando, as well as the alleged imprisonment of Sanchez Felix, were events that set a pattern in his life, as well as the cause of him to begin in the world of music.

When he got out of prison, he moved to Los Angeles, California, where he recorded his first demos and gave some performances. It wasn't until 1992 that his fame exploded and the musical legend of Chalino Sánchez began.

However, that same year would mark a terrible tragedy. On May 16, in a water channel located near the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa, peasants found his body. He had tied wrists and ankles, plus he was blindfolded. He had been shot twice in the back of the head.

A day before he had a presentation. Prior to singing the song Alma Enamorada, as recorded in a famous video, he received a role with an alleged death threat. Despite this, the show continued into the late hours of the night. When they left, he and his companions wanted to continue the party, but the vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted.

The subjects descended, identified themselves as policemen and asked him to accompany them to speak with their commander. Chalino accepted, but they never saw him alive again.

