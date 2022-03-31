Azcapotzalco: how to register with the labor exchange with salaries of up to 20 thousand pesos

In the mayor's office Azcapotzalco they shared different vacancies through their 2022 Employment Exchange with salaries of up to 20,000 pesos.

The jobs include different profiles and positions, people who are interested must apply to the International Business Center whose location is at Avenida 22 de Febrero, number 440 in the San Marcos neighborhood to ask about the Azcapotzalco Job Exchange and apply for the vacancy of interest. Opening hours are from Monday to Thursday from 8:00am to 3:00pm, in the case of weekends it is from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

What are the available vacancies?

* Payroll analyst: there are three places available, the requirements are to be between 25 and 45 years of age with a degree in areas of administration, they ask for experience in drawing up weekly and biweekly payroll, calculating settlements, registrations, leaving, management of Advanced Excel, knowledge of IOC, NOI, SNA and IDC; the salary is 20 thousand pesos per month.

* Maintenance Assistant: there are six places available, among their requirements are 18 to 45 years of age, with high school completed, have knowledge in masonry, painting, plumbing and drywall, salary is 7 thousand pesos per month.

(Photo: Facebook/Azcapotzalco Mayor's Office)

* Industrial mechanic: with 3 places available, the age between 18 and 40, the applicant must have completed engineering, minimum experience of 6 months, be responsible, organized and punctual.

* Cooks and cooks: with a degree or internship in administration, minimum experience of one year, have availability of schedules, there are 5 vacancies available and the salary they offer is 6,500 pesos plus bonuses.

* Administrative Assistant: there are 5 places, the requirements are to be between 25 and 45 years of age, undergraduate studies or internships in administration, experience in accounting and personnel administration, salary is between 7 thousand and 8 thousand pesos per month.

Opening hours are from Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm and on weekends from 8 am to 4 pm (Photo: SNE)

* Accountant: age is 18 years and older, applicants must have a degree in administration completed or truncated, be proactive, responsible, punctual and know how to work as a team, give 10,000 pesos a month. have at least three years of experience in the position and with a valid federal license, the salary is 12 thousand pesos per month.

* Cleaning operator: they ask for minimum experience of 6 months, be between 24 and 50 years old, finished high school studies and give 5 thousand 200 pesos monthly.

* In the position of assistant in administration there are two vacancies available, as requirements must be between 18 and 40 years old, studies of upper middle level or degree completed, they offer a weekly salary of 1,500 pesos. Completed bachelor's degree, the maximum age to apply is 50 years, they give a week a salary of 1,800 pesos.* There are five vacancies for plant warehouse assistant, the requirements are to be 18 years old or older with minimum primary school education, to be proactive, responsible, active, give 6 thousand pesos per month.

* In the Azcapotzalco care module they also share vacancies, it is located in Camarones 494, north corner 87 b, the Recreo.

