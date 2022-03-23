Going for Mexico Warned Legal Action After Delfina Gomez Canceled Discussion on Full-Time Schools

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 15FEBRERO2021.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Presidente de México, encabezó la conferencia mañanera en Palacio Nacional. Lo acompañaron Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, titular de Profeco, quien dio el quién es quien en los precios de la gasolina. También estuvieron presentes Esteban Moctezuma, quien deja la SEP para irse como embajador a Washington. Delfina Gómez fue ratificada por el ejecutivo como la titular de la Secretaría de Educación Pública. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

After learning about the publication of an agreement eliminating, at the federal level, the Full-Time Schools program (PETC), the Coalition Va por México in the Chamber of Deputies urged the head of the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Delfina Gómez Álvarez, to meet with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) in San Lázaro.

And on March 22, the secretary canceled the meeting with the members of Jucopo, on the grounds that she did not have the necessary elements for the meeting with the legislators, so she requested another week.

Faced with this, Luis Espinosa Cházaro, coordinator of the deputies of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), said that there is no specific date when the official would come to meet with the lower house and the legislators of the Special Committee, which was formed to analyze the disappearance of the School of Time program Complete.

The secretary canceled the meeting on the grounds that she did not have the necessary elements for the meeting (EFE/Luis Ramírez)

The perredist warned that if they continue to postpone or not attend the call, the matter will escalate to the plenary session in order to take the decisions that constitutionally and legally correspond.

Therefore, he said that in the event that the secretary does not appear at the meeting, his parliamentary group will request that she appear before the San Lazaro plenary session on this program that benefited 3.6 million girls and boys in basic education.

The perredist warned that if the call continues to be postponed, the matter will escalate to the plenary session (Photo: Armando Monroy/cuartoscuro.com)

“I make a very respectful appeal to the secretary to attend to this invitation, so that in the shortest possible time the Full-Time Schools can be reinstated or replaced by a program that benefits nearly 4 million children,” he said.

The legislator added that it is important that the secretary's attendance is no longer postponed, since he assured that “there is great social discontent” on the part of parents regarding the cancellation of the program. “We wanted to prevent this from becoming politicized because what we want is for children to benefit,” he said.

Espinosa Cházaro spoke about their meeting in San Lazaro with Secretary Delfina Gómez (Photo: María Martínez/cuartoscuro.com)

It should be recalled that on March 15, Espinosa Cházaro spoke about the meeting in San Lazaro that they had with Secretary Delfina Gomez.

At a press conference, the coordinator of the PRD indicated that the proposal for the Minister of Education to attend and explain the disappearance of the program was made by her bench, and had the approval of Morena and all political parties.

At the meeting, scheduled for March 22 in the Chamber of Deputies, he would be questioned about the fate of the 3.6 million children and adolescents who benefited from the program.

“We will question why a program that was growing and that was well qualified, with a standard, with transparency, with results, will disappear, and we will ask where it was they will allocate the resources, they say they do not know, the problem that in the budget for 2022 was labelled an important resource for Full-Time Schools, and we know that with the background she has in Texcoco, Secretary Delfina Gómez does not have the best reputation for managing resources,” said Espinosa Chazaro.

KEEP READING: