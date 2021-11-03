Hundreds of sports leaders to connect over post-Olympics lessons at Friday’s Virtual IF Forum

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – More than 400 leaders from the international sports movement are ready to connect virtually this Friday (5 November 2021) to discuss the post-Tokyo 2020 implications, challenges and opportunities at the Virtual International Federation (IF) Forum.

Representatives from over 125 IFs will tune in to the invitation-only event, which will take place under the theme of ‘Tokyo 2020 – Learnings and Take-Aways for the Future’ over half a day, from 09:15 to 12:45 CET .

SportAccord, the organisers of the virtual gathering, have confirmed the participation of several stellar speakers, with the programme’s content having been driven by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).

IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell will discuss various key learnings from Tokyo 2020, while Dr. Pau Mota, the IOC’s Senior Manager, Medical and Scientific Department, will focus on the vital medical issues that emerged in relation to the Olympic Games earlier this year.

World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen and International Golf Federation Executive Director Antony Scanlon will also provide Games-related case studies that will delve into their experiences of Tokyo 2020.

Each of the sessions will be followed by a dedicated 15-minute Q&A slot, providing all attendees with the chance to interact in a valuable knowledge-sharing exchange.

“This is an ideal opportunity to discuss lessons from Tokyo 2020 and best practices for the future,” said Dr. Raffaele Chiulli, the President of SportAccord and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), who will provide the IF Forum’s welcome address.

“Tokyo 2020 showcased the very best of sport in challenging circumstances, and our international movement has an unprecedented opportunity to build on the legacy of a game-changing edition of the Olympic Games and work together for the benefit of global sport and society. With the IOC and ASOIF driving the agenda, this virtual event will be highly relevant to the hundreds of International Sport Federation representatives who will participate, as we look ahead to emerging from the post-pandemic world in stronger shape than ever.”

IF Forum 2021 Host City partners are: City of Lausanne and Canton de Vaud and the Official Partners are: City of London, Marsh, OnePlan, Sociedad Peruana de Derecho Deportivo and Sport Event Denmark.

The IF Forum on Friday is taking place with just over six months to go before the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit 2022 in Ekaterinburg, Russia. SportAccord 2022 will reunite the global sports movement, allowing all of the industry’s leading figures and stakeholders to gather in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.